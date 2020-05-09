MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry confirmed 1,938 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, along with 193 additional deaths, as government models projected that infections could peak this weekend.

Reported coronavirus cases in the country total 33,460, with 3,353 deaths attributed to the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus. But the true number for both is almost certainly much higher due to very little testing.

(Reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by Dan Grebler)