MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican health officials on Monday reported 2,485 new cases of coronavirus and 239 deaths, bringing the country’s totals to 71,105 and 7,633, respectively.
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
