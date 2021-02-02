It is unclear whether EC-related knowledge and behavior vary between young men and women. This study investigated knowledge, attitudes, and experiences with EC among low SES young men and women aged 18–25.

One hundred and ninety-eight new enrollees at two Los Angeles primary medical care clinics completed surveys about their knowledge, past use, and the likelihood of using EC. Chi-square (χ2) and regression analyses assessed gender differences in knowledge and attitudes.

Women were more likely than men to answer questions about EC and its use accurately. Across both sexes, accurate knowledge predicted future willingness to use EC. Only half the women and a third of men knew that pharmacists could directly dispense EC; even fewer knew that EC’s legal access age was 17 years \ or that men could access EC from pharmacies for their female partners.

The study concluded that the young men in this sample were significantly less knowledgeable than young women about EC. Educating young men about EC by health care providers during routine visits may be a unique opportunity to increase EC knowledge, access, and use among low-income young couples to decrease undesired pregnancies.

