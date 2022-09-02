For a study, researchers sought to find that the removal of cutaneous malignancies is frequently accomplished using the Mohs micrographic surgery (MMS) method. There was minimal intraoperative or postoperative pain, and the technique was well-tolerated. The first week of recovery following Mohs surgery was evaluated in this study, along with the relationship between postoperative analgesia, patient demographics, lesion characteristics, and procedure specifics. Patients who had MMS were a part of a prospective observational trial that lasted for 2 years. Once daily until the sutures were removed, patients evaluated the postoperative pain and noted the analgesics they had taken. The characteristics of the patient and the lesion, as well as the reconstruction techniques, were examined. A total of 2,178 patients were included in the study. Pain levels were strongest on the 1st postoperative day (POD) and were significantly different between genders on POD 3. The site of skin lesion, method of reconstruction, and the number of stages of MMS were significantly related to postoperative pain levels on univariate and multivariate analyses. Postoperative consumption of analgesics differed significantly between men and women and was not correlated to age. Mohs surgery is generally nonpainful and is well-tolerated by men and women of all ages. The site of the lesion and method of reconstruction were the major determinants affecting the perception of pain.

Source – journals.lww.com