For a study, the researchers sought to determine how interhospital transfers affect patients with SEA’s acute outcomes for research. Cross-sectional research was conducted using the National Inpatient Sample (NIS) from 2009 to 2017. Investigators detected cases of SEA using ICD, Ninth, or Tenth Revision diagnostic codes 324.1 & G06.1 in the NIS from 2009 to 2017. The primary goal was to reduce hospital mortality. Multivariable logistic regression was used to examine the link between interhospital transfer and inpatient mortality to account for relevant variables. In a secondary analysis, patient and hospital parameters linked to interhospital transfer were examined. After being transferred from another hospital, 21.5% of patients with SEA were treated. After controlling for variables, those presented after the transfer had a greater risk of dying during hospitalization (OR: 1.51, 95% CI 1.27–1.78, P<.001). In addition, transferred patients were substantially more likely to live in rural areas (11.4% vs. 5.3% for non-transferred patients). Even after correcting for disease severity, interhospital transfer, which occurred more frequently in patients from rural hospitals, was linked to death. Better knowledge of the reported increased mortality of interhospital transferred as an avoidable source of in-hospital mortality for SEA would be required to address healthcare delivery disparities across the US, including across the rural-urban spectrum.

