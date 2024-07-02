MPTS-Cyclophotocoagulation in Non-Incisional Treatment of Ocular Hypertension and POAG

Photo Credit: Pawel Kacperek

The following is a summary of “Micropulse Transscleral Cyclophotocoagulation in Non-Incisional Eyes with Ocular Hypertension and Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma,” published in the May 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Murtaza et al.

Primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) is a leading cause of irreversible blindness globally, primarily managed by controlling intraocular pressure (IOP). Lowering IOP reduces Ocular hypertension (OHT) to glaucoma progression and stabilizes vision.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the safety and efficacy of micropulse transscleral cyclophotocoagulation (MPTSCPC) in managing IOP in non-incisional eyes with OHT and various stages of POAG.

They studied the eyes of patients who underwent MPTSCPC between 2016 and 2019 at an outpatient clinic in Canada. The patients were excluded from the study if any incisional procedures, except cataract surgery, were performed before MPTSCPC treatment. The laser used for treatment was powered between 900 and 2500 mW.

The result showed that 93 patients and 153 eyes were analyzed (OHT=22; early PAOG=46; moderate POAG=35; severe POAG=50). The IOP at admission was 18.37±4.76mmHg in the total cohort, whereas by final follow-up, all groups showed a significant decrease in IOP (total P<0.001; OHT P=0.003; early POAG P<0.001; moderate POAG P=0.022; severe POAG P=0.015). Overall, (52.9%) achieved ≥20% IOP reduction from baseline to final follow-up (OHT 59.1%; early POAG 58.7%; moderate POAG 45.7%; severe POAG 50.0%). Visual acuity worsened slightly (mean difference=0.11±0.36 logMAR, P=0.11). Cataract progression affected 34.1% of phakic eyes and ocular surface disease (7.2%). Treatment did not change medication use significantly (P=0.425). Retreatment was required in 14.4% of eyes, offering an additional IOP reduction of 1.26mmHg (P=0.344). By the end of the study, 8 eyes (5.2%) required escalation to incisional procedures.

Investigators concluded that MPTSCPC is a safe and effective way to lower IOP in non-incisional eyes with OHT and POAG.

Source: dovepress.com/micropulse-transscleral-cyclophotocoagulation-in-non-incisional-eyes-w-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-OPTH