The study presented a review of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) as a dynamic imaging modality, as well as new updates on the relevance of MRI in the evaluation of female pelvic floor diseases such as pelvic organ prolapse (POP), rectal prolapse, and defecatory dysfunction. Pelvic floor diseases are frequent in women, and therapy is in great demand. To address this requirement, interdisciplinary guidelines for dynamic MRI were recently developed. Despite criticism that MRI was a costly technology, cost-analysis studies showed that it was useful in surgical decision-making especially for patients at risk of treatment failure following POP repairs. Novel measurements, such as anterior pelvic area and levator volumes, were being utilized to predict and research POP patients. Recent standardized radiographic criteria, as described in the study, were anticipated to enhance the reliability of dynamic MRI procedures across institutions, making sophisticated pelvic floor examinations more accessible to patients while also opening up new research opportunities.

