Gastric cancer, also known as stomach cancer, is a type of cancer that occurs in the stomach. Multiversal resection (MR) is the process of resection of at least one organ in addition to a carcinoma-affected colon. Multiversal resection is used in the setting of locally advanced gastric cancer, but it is associated with a higher risk of perioperative morbidity and mortality. This study aims to investigate the role of multiversal resection for locally advanced gastric cancer.

This prospective multicenter cohort study included a total of 2,208 patients with locally advanced gastric cancer who underwent curative resections, of whom 206 were presented with T4b carcinoma, and 112 underwent combined resection of the adjacent organs. The primary outcomes of the study were clinical and pathologic variables.

The postoperative mortality and complication rates among those who underwent multivisceral resection were 3.6% and 33.9%, respectively. Pathologic factors suggested a notal involvement in about 89.3% of the patients, with the mean number of pathologic lymph nodes being 14.8. The overall survival rate at 5 years was 27.2%.

The research concluded that patients who underwent extended multivisceral resections experienced significant postoperative mortality and morbidity rates. The findings further revealed nodal involvement in most of the patients.

Ref: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamasurgery/fullarticle/1679642?resultClick=1