Little is known about the natural fate of patients with dietary protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome due to a lack of data and inconsistency in the diagnostic criteria used (FPIES). For this review, data from cited articles, as well as unpublished observations from allergists throughout the world, were combined to establish a unified conclusion about the natural result. All authors agreed that the recovery rate for FPIES is typically high. Milk and soy are the most prevalent foods that cause FPIES. Depending on the research, roughly 90% of patients recover from their condition by the age of 3–5 years. Recovery from FPIES to solid meals happens at a later age, however, this may be due to a later stage of food introduction into the diet. Although uncommon, a transition from FPIES food hypersensitivity to IgE-mediated food allergy is a significant clinical outcome. If IgE-mediated sensitization is identified, the oral food challenge methodology must be modified. Over the last few years, there has been a rise in public awareness of FPIES. This knowledge should lead to a more prompt diagnosis and comfort both parents and practitioners about the disease’s prognosis.

