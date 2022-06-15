Skin and soft tissue infections are typical presentations to the emergency department (ED). These infections range in severity from simple cellulitis to necrotizing fasciitis. Despite their prevalence, necrotizing soft tissue infections (NSTIs) are a kind of skin and soft tissue infection that can cause severe morbidity and death. For a study, researchers sought to assess the existing evidence on the presentation, evaluation, and management of NSTI from the perspective of the ED. NSTIs are frequently misdiagnosed. The findings of the history and physical examination were inconsistent, and the risk factors for this high-mortality illness were widespread in ED patients. The Laboratory Risk in Necrotizing Fasciitis (LRINEC) score and laboratory examination were useful but insufficient to rule out the condition.

Ultrasound, computed tomography, and magnetic resonance imaging are all very sensitive and specific imaging modalities, yet they can postpone decisive therapy. Surgical exploration is the gold standard for diagnosis. Surgical intervention and empiric broad-spectrum antibiotic coverage are the basis of therapy. Adjuvant therapy, such as hyperbaric oxygen and intravenous immunoglobulin, have yet to be demonstrated to be effective or improve outcomes. NSTIs have been linked to considerable morbidity and death. Therefore, emergency clinicians must be familiar with the history, examination, evaluation, and management processes.

