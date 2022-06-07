For a study, researchers sought to look at non-small-cell lung cancer patients who received pre-habilitation and neoadjuvant therapy simultaneously in this proof-of-concept research. Between 2015 and 2021, they looked at all patients with neoadjuvant treatment for non-small-cell lung cancer followed by curative aim surgery. Patients who passed the pre-habilitation screening were identified. Physical performance, dietary condition, and symptoms of anxiety and sadness were all assessed during the screening. A total of 141 patients were found to have had neoadjuvant treatment. A total of twenty patients were chosen to participate in a pre-habilitation program. The exercise program was not completed by 4 patients (1 surgical intervention too soon, 1 drop-out after the first session, and 2 patients were deemed fit without intervention). The median length of stay after surgery was 2 days (range 1-18). Despite receiving neoadjuvant treatment, patients improved their 6-minute walk test by an average of 33 meters (±50, P=0.1). After the pre-habilitation program, self-reported functional status (DASI) improved by a mean of 10 points (±11, P=0.03), and the HADS-anxiety-score decreased by a mean of 1.5 points (±1, P=0.005). Neoadjuvant pre-habilitation therapy was a viable option with promising outcomes. However, all metrics’ performance remains a logistical challenge. With multimodal lung cancer treatment strategies becoming increasingly important for best outcomes, neoadjuvant pre-habilitation therapy was a notion that deserved to be evaluated in a prospective multi-center study.

Source: www.clinical-lung-cancer.com/article/S1525-7304(22)00097-3/fulltext