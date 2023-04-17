Take a look at some of the events and networking opportunities that attendees will have at AAN this year.

HAPPY HOURS

Happy Hour is the best hour! Eat, drink, and connect at the happy hours to mingle with colleagues. Beverages and light appetizers are provided.

Saturday, April 22, 4:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom

Monday, April 24, 4:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. ­in the Exhibit Hall

Tuesday, April 25, 4:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m. in the North Lobby

Wednesday, April 26, 4:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m. in the HeadTalks area

EXHIBIT HALL NETWORKING AND EVENTS

Check out the Exhibit Hall from Sunday, April 23–Wednesday, April 26 for more social events, including:

Exhibit Hall Opening Luncheon Sunday, April 23, 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. Join us for fun, food, and entertainment!

Exhibit Hall Networking Crawl, Monday, April 24, 4:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. Discover new cuisines and contacts on this walking food tour to different delicious stations throughout the Exhibit Hall.

Paint and Wine, twice daily in the Innovation Hub: Stop by the Innovation Hub to learn step-by-step how to paint a picture of your very own. These sessions fill fast, so be sure to come early to reserve your spot!

JAVA, JUICE, AND JOBS

Monday, April 24, 7:00 a.m.–9:00 a.m.

This event allows career seekers to network and find new career opportunities that align with their career goals. Learn more.

MEDICAL STUDENT SYMPOSIUM: CAREERS IN NEUROLOGY

When: Sunday, April 23, from 12:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Omni Seaport Hotel, Ensemble Ballroom

Calling medical students! Network with neurologists and residents while gaining a better understanding of careers in neurology. Enjoy the broad exploration of various subspecialty areas in neurology. Learn more.

TRAINEE AND FACULTY NETWORKING RECEPTION

When: Monday, April 24, from 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Omni Seaport Hotel, Ensemble Ballroom

Connect with peers and colleagues at the Trainee and Faculty Networking Reception. Enjoy the opportunity to hear about or share faculty experiences as well as the prospects of clerkship, residency, fellowships, and other career opportunities within the field of neurology. Learn more.

RUN/WALK FOR BRAIN RESEARCH

Tuesday, April 25, 6:30 a.m.–8:30 a.m.

Location: Castle Island

Join your fellow attendees on an invigorating morning run/walk along the scenic Boston waterfront while raising money to support the AAN Research Program. Register with your Annual Meeting full registration at $50 per participant. Register and see the sponsors.

