Neuraxial Labor Analgesia May Mitigate Racial, Ethnic Inequities in Maternal Care

Photo Credit: DisobeyArt

Research recently published in JAMA Open Network suggests that neuraxial labor analgesia may mitigate racial or ethnic disparities in general anesthesia use among patients undergoing intrapartum cesarean delivery. General anesthesia has been linked with higher risk for maternal morbidity among Black and Hispanic patients compared with non-Hispanic White patients. To evaluate the disparity between these patient sets, investigators conducted a retrospective, cross-sectional, single-center study using data from electronic medical records for 35,117 patients who underwent cesarean delivery. The rates of general anesthesia were 2.5% for Asian patients, 5.0% for Black patients, 3.7% for Hispanic patients, 2.8% for non-Hispanic White patients, and 3.8% for all other groups (P < .001). While racial disparities in rates of general anesthesia continue to exist, this study suggests that no racial disparity exists among laboring patients who had labor epidural catheters in situ. The study team highlighted the need for further studies focusing on patient-centered, timely administration of neuraxial labor analgesia.