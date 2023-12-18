 Therapeutic Guidelines & Personalized Care Improve Hepatobiliary Cancer Outcomes - Physician's Weekly
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Therapeutic Guidelines & Personalized Care Improve Hepatobiliary Cancer Outcomes

Dec 18, 2023

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Annals of Surgical Oncology Practice Guidelines Series: Management of Primary Liver and Biliary Tract Cancers
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1245/s10434-023-14255-z

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Timothy M. Pawlik, MD, PhD, MPH, MTS, MBA

    Chair of the Department of Surgery
    Urban Meyer III and Shelly Meyer Chair for Cancer Research
    Professor of Surgery
    Surgical Oncologist
    James Comprehensive Cancer Center
    The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

     

    Timothy M. Pawlik, MD, PhD, MPH, MTS, MBA, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that he has no financial interests to disclose.

ADVERTISEMENT

PW PODCAST

MEETING BRIEFS

Business of Medicine

View all