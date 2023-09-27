 NHE3 Inhibitors for IBS-C: A Guideline Author’s Perspective - Physician's Weekly
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Peer-to-Peer: IBS-C

NHE3 Inhibitors for IBS-C: A Guideline Author’s Perspective

Sep 27, 2023

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Lin Chang, MD, AGAF

    Vice Chief
    Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases
    Program Director
    UCLA GI Fellowship Program
    Co-Director
    G. Oppenheimer Center for Neurobiology of Stress and Resilience
    Director
    Clinical Studies and Database Core
    Goodman-Luskin Microbiome Center
    UCLA Health

MORE FROM Peer-to-Peer: IBS-C PEER TO PEER

ADVERTISEMENT

PEER TO PEER STORIES

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

MORE FROM Peer-to-Peer: IBS-C PEER TO PEER