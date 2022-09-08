For a study, researchers sought to present a scoping analysis of the financial impact of non-cancerous genitourinary conditions (NCGUC).

A literature survey between 1990 and 2020 was done to determine the scope of the economic expenses related to NCGUC. The papers were examined, and a few were chosen for pertinent evaluation. Information on the expenses related to NCGUC was extracted from these articles. The data were subjected to descriptive analysis.

In the scoping examination, they uncovered 3,298 articles. Out of these, they discovered 39 pertinent publications whose data was evaluated, including those on erectile dysfunction, interstitial cystitis, neurogenic bladder, nocturia, urinary tract infections, urolithiasis, urinary incontinence, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and hyperactive bladder.

Even though there was a lack of data to estimate the economic impact, the available research showed that NCGUC accounted for a sizable portion of health care costs. In addition, since many expenses were out-of-pocket, the cost amount might grow due to the difficult-to-measure indirect costs. Therefore, future analysis of the economic effects of NCGUC must be done in its entirety.

Reference: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(21)00981-X/fulltext