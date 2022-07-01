For a study, researchers sought to better understand the mobility patterns of nursing home patients, particularly those with dementia or obesity, in order to enhance repositioning techniques and pressure injury prevention (PrI). A descriptive exploratory analysis was carried out utilizing secondary data from the Turn Everyone And Move for Ulcer Preventive (TEAM-UP) clinical trial, which looked at PrI prevention repositioning intervals. K-means cluster analysis created homogenous movement pattern groups by averaging each resident’s multiple days’ observations of four summaries’ mean daily variables. Growth mixture models investigated variations in movement patterns throughout time. Finally, logistic regression analysis predicted the participation of residents and nursing home cluster groups.

About 3 ideal clusters separated 913 inhabitants into mutually exclusive groups based on their upright and lying behaviors. Throughout the 28-day intervention period, the models showed steady movement pattern trajectories. Residents with dementia (n=450) or obesity (n=285) diagnosis did not differentiate cluster profiles; significant cluster differences were linked with age and Braden Scale total scores or risk categories. Residents with dementia were older (P<.0001) and at higher PrI risk (P<.0001) in clusters 2 and 3 compared to residents with obesity; neither group differed in cluster 1.

The study’s findings identified three-movement pattern clusters and enhanced knowledge of the impacts of dementia and obesity on mobility, which could improve repositioning techniques for more effective PrI prevention. Despite few significant changes in repositioning patterns for individuals with dementia or obesity, the frequencies and durations of lying and upright positions provide basic insights to allow the personalization of PrI preventive treatments.

