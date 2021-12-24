For a review, researchers summarized the most recent research on the nutritional treatment of food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome (FPIES), with an emphasis on the foods implicated and how to avoid them while maintaining a nutritionally sound diet. Milk, soy, and grains, particularly rice, were among the foods linked to FPIES. The number of foods associated with FPIES varied by individual, however, two or fewer food triggers were included in the majority of documented cases. FPIES is a complicated kind of non-IgE-mediated food allergy. Dietary treatment is challenging since both common and uncommon dietary allergies can cause FPIES. Sound nutritional counsel is necessary to promote proper food avoidance, suitable consumption of other foods, and adequate nutrient intake to sustain and assure growth and development.

