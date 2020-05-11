Early pandemic scenario 1 – risk mitigation

All cases Do you recommend that physicians change their radiotherapy practice to address the challenges in this early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic? (i.e. risks due to multiple visits, susceptibility of lung cancer patients to COVID-19 morbidity/mortality)

All cases Would you recommend postponing the initiation of treatment by 4–6 weeks?

All cases Would you recommend hypofractionating beyond your usual fractionation?

Case 1–3 Would your answers to questions #2 and #3 above change if the tumor was mutation positive (EGFR or ALK) or PD-L1 positive (i.e. >50%)?

Case 2 Would you recommend induction therapy in this case?

All cases If you recommended hypofractionation, what would be the maximum degree of hypofractionation you would propose to a patient in your clinical service?

Specify the total dose, number of fractions, total treatment time, and provide any pertinent references if available.

All cases If this patient was COVID-19 positive before starting treatment, would you postpone RT until the patient becomes asymptomatic and the test for COVID-19 negative?

All cases If this patient became COVID-19 positive after starting treatment, would you recommend interrupting RT until the patient becomes asymptomatic and the test for COVID-19 negative?

Case 1 Case 1B: An operable patient with stage I NSCLC is referred to you by a thoracic surgeon because timely access to surgery is not available due to surgical capacity issues. Would you treat with SABR/SBRT?

Case 2 Would you recommend starting with induction chemotherapy to postpone the start of radiation?

Later pandemic scenario 2 – reduced radiotherapy resources

All cases How highly would you prioritize this patient’s treatment compared to all other cancer patients in your centre?

All cases If there was a critical shortage of RT capacity, would you recommend further hypofractionation beyond what you have described above?

All cases If you answered yes to the question above, what would be the maximum degree of hypofractionation you would propose to a patient in your clinical service?

Specify the total dose, number of fractions, total treatment time, and provide any pertinent references if available

All cases In the setting of reduced RT capacity, if this patient was COVID-19 positive before the start of treatment, what would be the maximum duration to postpone the initiation of radiotherapy (in weeks)?

All cases In the setting of reduced RT capacity, if this patient became COVID-19 positive after starting treatment, would you recommend interrupting RT until the patient becomes asymptomatic and the test for COVID-19 negative?

Overall Please rank the six cases in order of priority, starting with the highest-priority case, in the setting of reduced resources