|Case 1:
Stage I NSCLC
|New diagnosis of stage I, inoperable, peripherally located NSCLC
|Institutional standard fractionation of SBRT according to NCCN: 3–4 Fx total dose 45–54 Gy
|Case 2:
Stage III NSCLC
|Locally advanced stage IIIA (bulky N2) NSCLC
|Standard fractionation of radiochemotherapy: 30–33 Fx over 6–6.5 weeks, total dose 60–66 Gy
|Case 3: P
ORT NSCLC
|Resected N2 (multi-station and extra nodal spread) NSCLC
|Standard fractionation of radiotherapy: 27 Fx over 5.5 weeks, total dose 54 Gy
|Case 4:
LS SCLC
|SCLC, limited stage
|Standard fractionation of radiochemotherapy: 30 Fx over 3 weeks, BID, total dose 45 Gy, OR 33 Fx over 6.5 weeks, total dose 66 Gy
|Case 5:
PCI LS SCLC
|PCI for SCLC limited stage after good response to radiochemotherapy
|Standard fractionation of radiotherapy: 10 Fx over 2 weeks, total dose 25 Gy
|Case 6:
palliative NSCLC
|Palliative metastatic NSCLC with failure after first-line chemo-IO combination and symptoms due to mediastinal/hilar disease progression and severe cough and moderate dyspnea.
|Would you recommend postponing the initiation of treatment by 4–6 weeks?
|Case
|Response
|Case 1: stage I NSCLC
|Yes: 43%
No: 57%
|Case 2: stage III NSCLC
|Yes: 4%
No: 96% (strong consensus)
|Case 3: PORT NSCLC
|Yes: 82% (strong consensus)
No: 18%
|Case 4: LS SCLC
|Yes: 11%
No: 89% (strong consensus)
|Case 5: PCI SCLC
|Yes: 70% (consensus)
No: 30%
|Case 6: Palliative NSCLC
|Yes: 4%
No: 96% (strong consensus)
Table 2 Questions in the first round of the Delphi process.
|Early pandemic scenario 1 – risk mitigation
|All cases
|Do you recommend that physicians change their radiotherapy practice to address the challenges in this early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic? (i.e. risks due to multiple visits, susceptibility of lung cancer patients to COVID-19 morbidity/mortality)
|All cases
|Would you recommend postponing the initiation of treatment by 4–6 weeks?
|All cases
|Would you recommend hypofractionating beyond your usual fractionation?
|Case 1–3
|Would your answers to questions #2 and #3 above change if the tumor was mutation positive (EGFR or ALK) or PD-L1 positive (i.e. >50%)?
|Case 2
|Would you recommend induction therapy in this case?
|All cases
|If you recommended hypofractionation, what would be the maximum degree of hypofractionation you would propose to a patient in your clinical service?
Specify the total dose, number of fractions, total treatment time, and provide any pertinent references if available.
|All cases
|If this patient was COVID-19 positive before starting treatment, would you postpone RT until the patient becomes asymptomatic and the test for COVID-19 negative?
|All cases
|If this patient became COVID-19 positive after starting treatment, would you recommend interrupting RT until the patient becomes asymptomatic and the test for COVID-19 negative?
|Case 1
|Case 1B: An operable patient with stage I NSCLC is referred to you by a thoracic surgeon because timely access to surgery is not available due to surgical capacity issues. Would you treat with SABR/SBRT?
|Case 2
|Would you recommend starting with induction chemotherapy to postpone the start of radiation?
|Later pandemic scenario 2 – reduced radiotherapy resources
|All cases
|How highly would you prioritize this patient’s treatment compared to all other cancer patients in your centre?
|All cases
|If there was a critical shortage of RT capacity, would you recommend further hypofractionation beyond what you have described above?
|All cases
|If you answered yes to the question above, what would be the maximum degree of hypofractionation you would propose to a patient in your clinical service?
Specify the total dose, number of fractions, total treatment time, and provide any pertinent references if available
|All cases
|In the setting of reduced RT capacity, if this patient was COVID-19 positive before the start of treatment, what would be the maximum duration to postpone the initiation of radiotherapy (in weeks)?
|All cases
|In the setting of reduced RT capacity, if this patient became COVID-19 positive after starting treatment, would you recommend interrupting RT until the patient becomes asymptomatic and the test for COVID-19 negative?
|Overall
|Please rank the six cases in order of priority, starting with the highest-priority case, in the setting of reduced resources
|Overall
|If you were to triage patients for treatment, in the setting of reduced RT resources, please provide up to 5 factors that you would use to decide who gets treatment, in order of importance
|Would you recommend hypofractionating beyond your usual fractionation?
|Case
|Standard fractionations
|Response
|Maximum degree of hypofractionation supported
|Case 1: stage I NSCLC
|SBRT: 45–54 Gy in 3 Fx, 48 Gy in 4 fractions
|Yes: 50%
No: 50%
|30–34 in 1 Fx [17]: 90% support if choosing hypofractionation (strong consensus)
|Case 2: stage III NSCLC
|Radiochemotherapy: 60–66 Gy in 30–33 Fx over 6–6.5 weeks
|Yes: 46%
No: 54%
|Case 3: PORT NSCLC
|PORT: 50–60 Gy over 5–6 weeks
|Yes: 29%
No: 71%
(consensus)
|Case 4: LS SCLC
|Radiochemotherapy: 60–66 Gy in 30–33 Fx over 6–6.5 weeks, or 45 Gy in 30 Fx over 3 weeks using BID fractions of 1.5 Gy
|Yes: 33%
No: 67%
(consensus)
|Case 5: PCI SCLC
|PCI: 25 Gy in 10 Fx over 2 weeks
|Yes: 7%
No: 93% (strong consensus)
|Case 6: Palliative NSCLC
|30 Gy in 10 Fx over 2 weeks
|Yes: 89% (strong consensus)
No: 11%
|Favored fractionations:
|20 Gy in 5 Fx (30%) [18]
|17 Gy in 2 Fx (37%) [19]
|8–10 Gy in 1Fx (33%) [20]
M. Guckenberger, C. Belka, A. Bezjak et al., Practice recommendations for lung cancer radiotherapy during the COVID-19 pandemic:
An ESTRO-ASTRO consensus statement, Radiotherapy and Oncology, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.radonc.2020.04.001