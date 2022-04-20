The Open Perimetry Initiative was established in 2010 with the goal of lowering obstacles to clinical research using visual fields and perimetry. The Open Perimetry Interface (OPI) and the visual field package with analytical capabilities were the two main tools. Both were completely open source. An increasing variety of drivers for commercially available perimeters, head-mounted devices, and virtual reality headsets were included in the OPI package. The visual field package included tools for analyzing and visualizing visual field data, such as algorithms for computing deviation values and probability maps. They introduced the opiApp, a new frontend that included customization capabilities for visual field testing and may be used as a frontend to run the OPI. With approval from the device makers, the app may be used on the Octopus 900 (Haag-Streit), Compass (iCare), AP 7000 (Kowa), and IMO (CREWT) perimeters. The software may also be utilized on Android phones with virtual reality headsets thanks to a new driver interface created on the OPI called PhoneHMD.

The usage of the OPI library’s utilities was demonstrated with a bespoke static automated perimetry test for the whole visual field (up to 50 degrees nasally and 80 degrees temporally) produced using the OPI driver for the Octopus 900 and statistical analysis using visual fields. With over 60 citations in clinical and translational science publications, the program had considerably aided in the expansion of perimetry research. The continuing support of academics, doctors, and business was critical in making perimetry research an open science.

