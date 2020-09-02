Blunt head trauma (BHT) included two types of injuries: concussion and contusion. Intraventricular hemorrhage (IVH) is a complication of BHT characterized by bleeding in the brain’s ventricular system. This study aims to determine the clinical presentations and outcomes of children with IVH after BHT.

This subanalysis of a large, observational, prospective cohort study included a total of 15,907 patients presenting IVH after BHT. The patients were evaluated with computed tomography. The primary outcomes of the study were clinical presentations and outcomes, including Pediatric Cerebral Performance Category (PCPC) and Pediatric Overall Performance Category (POPC) scores.

Out of 15,907 patients, 1156 (7.3%) had intracranial injuries. A total of 43 patients of 1,156 (3.7%) had nonisolated IVHs, and 10 of 1,156 (0.9%) had isolated IVHs. None of the patients with isolated IVHs died or required neurosurgery. Moderate overall disability was reported in one patient by the POPC score, and moderate or severe disability at discharge occurred in no patients. Of 43 patients with nonisolated IVHs, 16 (37.2%) died, and 18(41.9%) required neurosurgery.

The research concluded that children with nonisolated IVH after BHT were at a higher risk of death and more frequently required neurosurgery, as compared with those with isolated IVH.

Ref: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/1149488?resultClick=1