Outcomes of an Innovative Intervention for Boosting Diagnosis and Treatment Rates of PHPT

The following is a summary of “Results of a Novel Intervention to Increase Rates of Diagnosis and Treatment of Primary Hyperparathyroidism,” published in the April 2024 issue of Surgery by Lunardi et al.

Primary hyperparathyroidism (PHPT) is a condition that often goes undetected and untreated among veterans, presenting a significant healthcare challenge. In response to this issue, the study aimed to assess the effectiveness of a comprehensive intervention strategy designed to enhance the identification and management of PHPT within the Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare system.

Employing a stakeholder-driven approach, researchers implemented a multifaceted intervention program at a single VA hospital to improve the rates of diagnosis and treatment for PHPT. This intervention comprised various components, including educational initiatives for healthcare providers, streamlined screening protocols, and enhanced referral pathways for further evaluation and management of suspected cases of PHPT. To evaluate the impact of the intervention, investigators conducted an interrupted time series analysis, examining changes in diagnostic rates and treatment referrals over a specified period.

The study included a cohort of veterans affected by PHPT, with a mean age of 67 years and a predominance of male individuals (84%). Following the implementation of the intervention, the study group observed substantial improvements in the diagnostic process and treatment referral rates. Specifically, the intervention led to a notable doubling in the proportion of veterans who underwent appropriate evaluation for PHPT, representing a significant absolute difference of 25% (95% CI 11% – 38%, p<0.001) and increased referrals for treatment by 27% (95% CI 7% – 47%, p<0.012).

In conclusion, the pilot study demonstrates the feasibility and effectiveness of targeted interventions aimed at addressing the underdiagnosis and undertreatment of primary hyperparathyroidism among veterans. The study group improved diagnostic rates and treatment referrals for PHPT within the VA healthcare system by implementing a stakeholder-driven approach and employing a multifaceted intervention strategy. These findings underscore the importance of proactive measures to enhance the identification and management of PHPT, ultimately leading to better health outcomes for veterans affected by this condition. Further research and broader implementation of similar interventions are warranted to sustain and expand these positive outcomes across diverse healthcare settings.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002961024002666