For a study, the researchers wanted to describe the rationale for and complication rates of retained cervix excision following supracervical hysterectomy.

In the 2010–2014 National Inpatient Sample, researchers conducted a retrospective cohort analysis of women receiving retained cervix excision following supracervical hysterectomy. The International Classification of Diseases, Ninth Revision codes were utilized to determine the procedure’s indication and surgical complications. They weighed the hospital-level data in order to get national estimates of patient characteristics, surgical complications, and duration of stay.

Across the country, 1,140 women had their residual cervix excised following hysterectomy. Their average age was 49, and the vast majority of them were white and privately insured. Prolapse (14%, 95% CI 9–18) was the most often coded indication, followed by leiomyomas (35%, 95% CI 29–42). Eighteen percent (95% CI 13.0–23.1) were for malignancy, including 5.3% (95% CI 2.3–8.2) for cervical cancer. Laparoscopic surgery was used in just 11.5% (95% CI 7.3–15.6) of patients. The overall complication rate was significant (38%, 95% CI 32–45), particularly for bleeding (26%, 95% CI 20–31) and transfusion (15%, 95% CI 11–20) problems. The second-largest complication rate was gastrointestinal (8%, 95% CI 5–12); ileus was the most prevalent gastrointestinal complication (7.0%, 95% CI 3.7–10.4). The average length of stay was two days.

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Women who have their retained cervix removed following a supracervical hysterectomy have a high risk of complications, the most frequent of which is bleeding. This information should be included in in-patient counseling on cervix removal during hysterectomy.

Reference:journals.lww.com/greenjournal/Abstract/2021/05000/Outcomes_of_Women_Undergoing_Excision_of_the.11.aspx