Premature birth affects millions of newborns every year, putting them at risk for respiratory disease due to their early delivery. According to new research, even premature newborns who do not match the formal diagnosis of bronchopulmonary dysplasia can experience unfavorable pulmonary outcomes later in life. Chronic respiratory symptoms such as cough, recurrent wheezing, exercise limitation, and reduced pulmonary function are all symptoms of post-prematurity respiratory disease (PPRD). This publication is an evidence-based clinical practice guideline for the outpatient treatment of PPRD in infants, children, and adolescents. A multidisciplinary panel of experts posed questions about the outpatient care of PPRD. A thorough study of the relevant literature was carried out. The quality of evidence and the strength of the clinical recommendations were rated using the Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development, and Evaluation process. The panel members weighed in on the merits of each recommendation and assessed the benefits and risks of implementing the intervention. The panel considered the values of patients and caregivers and the cost of care and feasibility when making its recommendations. In the context of PPRD outpatient management, the conference produced recommendations for or against three common medical therapy and four diagnostic evaluations. Based on limited evidence and expert opinion, the committee developed recommendations for the outpatient management of patients with PPRD. Future research priorities have been indicated.

Reference:www.atsjournals.org/doi/abs/10.1164/rccm.202110-2269ST