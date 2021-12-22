Vaccine hesitancy (VH) is becoming more prevalent. The first step in resolving VH is to identify who the reluctant folks are and what their unique worries are. The purpose of this study was to measure mothers’ vaccine hesitation as well as their vaccination knowledge, attitudes, and beliefs.

A self-administered questionnaire was completed by mothers of newborn infants in four Quebec maternity hospitals. The questionnaire contained questions about VH and vaccination intentions. The Parents Attitudes about Childhood Vaccines (PACV) survey was used to determine VH ratings. To identify characteristics linked with vaccination intention, multivariate logistic regression was used (OR; 95% CI). A study contained 2645 questionnaires in total, and 77.5% of respondents stated that they intended to vaccinate their child at 2 months of age. According to the PACV 100-point scale, 56.4% of moms had a score of 0 to 30 (low level of VH); 28.6% had a score of 30 to 50, and 15.0% had a score of 50 or above (high level of VH). The perceived importance of vaccinating children at 2 months of age (OR = 9.2; 5.9–14.5) and a low VH score (OR = 7.4; 5.3–10.3) were the significant factors of mothers’ desire to vaccinate. Despite the fact that the majority of women were enthusiastic about vaccination, a sizable number were somewhat or severely vaccine reluctant. The amount of VH in mothers was substantially linked with their desire to vaccinate their babies, demonstrating the potential negative influence of VH on vaccination uptake rates and the need of addressing this problem.

Reference:www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2018.1509647