Overweight and Central Obesity Associated with Pelvic Organ Prolapse Risk

The following is a summary of “Association of Central and General Obesity Measures With Pelvic Organ Prolapse,” published in the October 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Si et al.

Many individuals are affected by pelvic organ prolapse (POP), and understanding the impact of obesity on its risk is critical for prevention.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to examine the association between central and general obesity measures and the risk of POP.

They collected data on waist/height ratio and body mass index (BMI) for 251,143 participants (aged 39–71 years) without pre-existing POP from the UK Biobank (2006 and 2010). Participants were followed through December 19, 2022, and incident POP was identified using the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, and operating procedure codes. The Cox proportional hazards model estimated the association between obesity measures and incident POP.

The results showed that during a median follow-up of 13.8 years, 9,781 POP cases were recorded. Central obesity (waist/height ratio 0.5 or greater) was associated with a 48% high risk of POP (HR 1.48; 95% CI, 1.41–1.56), with approximately 21.7% (95% CI, 19.1–24.4%) of all POP cases attributable to central obesity. Overweight without central obesity (BMI 25–29.9 and waist/height ratio less than 0.5) was linked to a 23% higher risk of POP (HR 1.23; 95% CI, 1.14–1.34), accounting for 2.0% (95% CI, 1.1–2.9%) of all cases. The increased risk of POP associated with central obesity varied by age (younger than 60 years vs. 60 years or older: 57% vs. 39%) and by history of hysterectomy (no vs. yes: 54% vs. 27%).

They concluded that central obesity and being overweight without central obesity were significant risk factors for POP.

