Children frequently inadvertently consume chemical medications of varying degrees of harm. Meperfluthrin was a low-toxicity pyrethroid insecticide that was highly effective and easy to use. It was a standard component of electric mosquito coils. This type of electric mosquito coil was commonly employed in everyday life, increasing the risk of exposure in children and, as a result, the risk of unintentional ingestion. Only a few cases of meperfluthrin poisoning in children were reported. A youngster consumed meperfluthrin orally, resulting in a rare clinical case of lung damage. Researchers described the case of a 1-year-old boy who acquired cough and fever after accidentally swallowing an electric mosquito coil containing meperfluthrin. The electric mosquito coil (Qiangshou®) was consumed by the patient’s parents. The toddler had already taken around 10 cc of the drink when he was stopped. Because the instructions said that it contained 9 mg/ml of meperfluthrin, it was presumed that he swallowed roughly 90 mg of meperfluthrin. A computed tomography (CT) scan of his lungs revealed numerous spots, scaly shadows, and mesh in both lungs. The density of the clouds identified lung parenchymal and interstitial lung disease. Obstructive ventilation was diagnosed based on lung tidal function studies. His cough was significantly reduced, his fever was gone, and his lung CT findings improved after examination and therapy. As a result of the careless consumption of meperfluthrin, a pediatric patient suffered from acute lung injury. His lung lesions recovered satisfactorily as a result of quick treatment. Meperfluthrin damages the mucosa of the airways and induces hypersensitivity. Lung CT scans and assessments of tidal lung function could be used to track changes in the condition. There were no particular detoxification medications available for meperfluthrin toxicity. As a result, the therapy goal was to protect the airway mucosa while also reducing inflammatory reactions.

