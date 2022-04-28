One of the most serious issues people face in coronary bypass was postoperative pain. The severity of pain after surgery hinders general activity, sleep, deep breathing, and sleep quality. The descriptive study aimed to determine the effect of postoperative pain on patients’ everyday lives and dependency levels after coronary artery bypass graft surgery. CABG surgery was performed on 65 individuals. The study’s sample was made up of 65 patients who had undergone coronary artery bypass graft surgery and agreed to participate in the research at a university hospital’s Cardiovascular Surgery Ward between April 15, 2016, and April 15, 2017. The Brief Pain Inventory (PI-SF), a 1-page data collection form, the short form of the Brief Pain Inventory (PI-SF), and the Katz Activities of Daily Living Index (ADL) were utilized to gather information. On the first day after surgery, participants were interviewed in person about their experiences. On days 7 and 15, they were interviewed over the phone. Pain management was very good for patients immediately after surgery. The majority of patients, however, had unpleasant sternal stinging pain following their operations. The worst, least, and average pain in the last 24 hours current pain was severe in all postoperative days (P=.000). The highest level of pain in the previous 24 hours was associated with significant paired comparisons on days 1-7 (P=.000). The average and current pain scores were significantly higher than the baseline values in paired comparisons of all postoperative days (p=.000). The researchers found that postoperative pain affected ADL, with patients being semi-dependent on the first postoperative day and improving in their independence level after discharge. Patients are satisfied with pain control following surgery, but they continue to suffer from post-surgical discomfort, which limits their everyday activities.

Source:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1524904221000588