The study was done to check the efficacy and safety of bilateral GPi-DBS in refractory MS and evaluate the psychiatric disorders before and after surgery.

22 patients having MS treated with bilateral GPi-DBS were retrospectively analysed before surgery and after continuous neurostimulation. Before surgery, patients were assessed by the BFMDRS, Self-Rating Depression Scale, Medical Outcomes Study 36-Item SF-36 and PQSI, which corresponded to motor symptoms, depressive state, quality of life and sleep quality, respectively.

The BFMDRS movement scores decreased from 15.0±5.3 before surgery to 3.5±4.5 at 1 year after neurostimulation, with a mean improvement of 78% . The BFMDRS disability scores improved from 7.4±4.9 before surgery to 4.0±4.6 at 1 year after neurostimulation, with a mean improvement of 56%. The postoperative SF-36 scores had a remarkable improvement compared with baseline scores. Impaired sleep quality was found in 82% of patients and depression in 64% before surgery, which didn’t neither obtain amelioration after continuous neurostimulation.

The study concluded that the bilateral pallidal neurostimulation is a beneficial therapeutic option for refractory MS, which could improve the motor symptoms except for depression and sleep quality.

