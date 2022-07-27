Pancreatic solid pseudopapillary neoplasms (SPN) are uncommon tumors that account for 0.9-2.7% of all exocrine pancreatic malignancies. Few trials with more than ten patients have been published. For a study, researchers sought to report on the experience with SPNs from a tertiary center during a 14-year period.

In the current investigation, data from all patients whose histopathology reports of surgically removed specimens indicated SPN were evaluated retrospectively.F

SPN was pathologically verified in 28 of the cases. About 25 patients (89.3%) were females, with a median age of 26 (15-45). The most common presenting symptom was abdominal discomfort (89.2%). In 12 (42.8%) patients, an abdominal mass was palpable. The tumor was 9.03 cm in diameter on average (range: 4-25 cm). The body and tail of the pancreas were the most prevalent locations for tumors (35.7%). Distal pancreaticosplenectomy (n = 17, 60.7%) was the most usually performed operation, followed by Whipple’s procedure (n = 8, 28.5%). About 30 postoperative problems occurred in 23 (82.1%) of the patients. The surgical mortality rate (n = 1) was 3.5%. The average length of stay in the hospital was 10 (5-25) days. No patient experienced recurrence after a median follow-up of 36 months (range).

Despite the fact that the tumor was rather big at the time of initial presentation, all patients had full surgical excision. Surgery can be conducted in expert hands with acceptable perioperative mortality and great long-term results.

