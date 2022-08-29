For a study, researchers sought to develop an anatomical investigation involving 8 cadavers. The study’s goal was to verify the anatomical viability of extradural transfer of the contralateral T11 ventral root (VR) to the ipsilateral L2 level and the contralateral L1 VR to the ipsilateral L3 level to restore lower limb function in paraplegia cases. The motor dysfunction brought on by hemiplegia greatly impacted patients’ daily lives. There weren’t many studies on the surgical management of lower limb movement dysfunction as of yet, unlike in situations of upper limb dysfunction. To verify that the nerve transfer was feasible, 8 cadavers were used in the study. After separating the VR and dorsal root at each level, the VRs at the T11 and L1 levels were anastomosed with the VRs of L2 and L3, respectively. It measured how far the donor and recipient nerves were apart and how long the donor roots’ VRs were. To confirm how many axons and how large a cross-section the VRs had, H&E staining was done. The distance between the recipient and donor nerves was calculated using lumbar x-rays of 60 healthy adults. The VRs may be quickly isolated from the entire root once exposed to the bilateral extradural root. The donor nerve’s length was considerably surpassed by the distance between the VRs of T11 and L2, L1, and L3. As a result, the sural nerve was used for the graft. The findings were verified by measurements taken from the lumbar x-rays of the 60 healthy adults. The VRs’ cross-sectional area and the number of axons were measured. The study confirmed the anatomical feasibility of transferring the VRs of T11 to L2 and that of L1 to L3 to restore lower limb function in cases of hemiplegia.

Source: journals.lww.com/spinejournal/Abstract/2022/09010/Extradural_Contralateral_Ventral_Root_Transfer_to.10.aspx