To conduct a literature review on eye rubbing problems and their relationship to ocular allergy problems was the purpose of this study. Atopy and ocular allergy disorders, particularly vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC), are significantly linked to rubbing-related issues, most likely through itching and watery eye sensations that initiate the habit of prolonged eye rubbing. Rubbing excessively and for an extended period of time might result in corneal remodelling and ectatic illnesses such as keratoconus. Keratoconus can develop in rubbed eyes due to mechanical mechanisms of corneal thinning and loss of rigidity, elevated epithelium temperature during rubbing, increased intraocular pressure (IOP) due to distending forces, and inflammatory molecules that may act as a causal mediator between eye rubbing and keratoconus. Other complications of eye rubbing include acute hydrops and perforation, IOP spikes, iris prolapse and iridoschisis, lens capsule rupture and IOL dislocation, and even posterior segment disorders such as glaucomatous optic neuropathy, retinal detachment, and extrusion of implanted silicone oil in the eye.

Chronic eye rubbing in allergic eye illnesses can result in keratoconus advancement as well as other unusual anterior and posterior segment problems. Strategies to reduce eye rubbing and its repercussions are critical, particularly among vulnerable populations such as young children and people with allergic ocular illnesses or who have had corneal transplants.

Reference: https://journals.lww.com/co-allergy/Abstract/2019/10000/Pathogenesis_and_complications_of_chronic_eye.18.aspx