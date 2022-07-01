For a study, researchers sought to determine if ostomy treatment routes enhanced outcomes for individuals considering or having an ostomy. The authors conducted a systematic review by searching MEDLINE, CINAHL, Cochrane Central, and EMBASE databases. The following criteria were used to include studies: published in English, aimed at adults who are considering or have an ostomy, assessed the effect of two or more components of an ostomy treatment pathway, and included one or more of the relevant outcomes (patient satisfaction, hospital length of stay, hospital readmission rates, and staff satisfaction). Design, setting, descriptions of intervention and control groups, patient characteristics, outcomes, data collecting technologies, effect magnitude, and possible risks were among the details documented.

About 11 records out of a total of 5,298 satisfied the inclusion criteria: 2 randomized controlled trials and 9 nonrandomized studies. The studies’ overall quality was poor. All 4 studies that looked at patient satisfaction found improvement or positive satisfaction rates. About 5 of the 6 studies that looked at hospital length of stay found that it was getting shorter. Around 5 of the 8 studies that examined hospital readmission rates reported a decrease in hospital readmission rates. There was no research that reported on employee satisfaction. Preoperative education and counseling, postoperative education and discharge planning, outpatient home visits, and telephone follow-ups were all part of the ostomy care pathways. As a result, ostomy treatment routes may improve patient satisfaction and reduce hospital length of stay and readmission rates.

