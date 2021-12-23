Rhinoconjunctivitis, particularly allergic rhinoconjunctivitis (ARC), is becoming increasingly common, harming the health of a growing number of children and adults. Clinical trials including allergen immunotherapy (AIT), the sole causative treatment for allergies, are now underway, although arguments about ideal patient-related outcomes (PROs) are still ongoing.

Almost all literature about PROs is geared toward adults. The researchers emphasized the need of including wider PROs when they evaluated the outcomes of AIT studies, stating that focusing just on nasal symptom improvement and medication reduction does not capture the complete benefit of AIT. This type of intervention also helped with comorbid allergy disorders and overall well-being. In 18 of 20 trials on rhinoconjunctivitis in children that included medical treatment or immunotherapy and were published between November 2012 and February 2014, nasal symptom ratings were the primary endpoint. Only two trials used questionnaires to assess the quality of life. Clinical studies in children with ARC should be viewed with caution because most presently utilized PROs provide a limited perspective of illness presentations beyond nasal/ocular symptoms. To accurately quantify the complete impact of AIT in pediatric patients with ARC, wider PROs such as disease control and quality of life should be explored.

Reference:journals.lww.com/co-allergy/Abstract/2014/06000/Patient_reported_outcomes_and_quality_of_life.5.aspx