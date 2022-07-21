Patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) experienced considerably greater issues with HRQOL during, compared with before, the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published in Dermatitis. For the study, Kamilla Koszorú, MD, and colleagues assessed performance of four HRQOL measures: EQ-5D-5L, Skindex-16, Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI), and DLQIRelevant (DLQI-R). Patients reported more problems during the pandemic regarding concerns about persistence/reoccurrence of disease (OR, 1.88), worrying (OR, 1.89), pain/discomfort (OR, 1.78), and social relationships (OR, 1.69). HRQOL outcomes indicated meaningful associations with one another (range of rs , |0.69| to |0.99|). “These HRQOL outcomes may be used as standalone measures or to complement AD-specific HRQOL instruments in clinical trials and daily practice,” the study authors wrote.