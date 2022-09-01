For a study, researchers sought to find that the abdominal pelvic computed tomography (APCT) used in the emergency department (ED) for patients with Crohn’s disease (CD) has gradually increased in recent years. In spite of research showing that just 30% to 40% of patients achieved noteworthy results in ED APCT, these patients were nonetheless subjected to radiation repeatedly. The ED visits of patients with known CD who underwent an emergency APCT for gastrointestinal issues were investigated by researchers over a 10-year period. Patients with positive and negative results in the APCT were contrasted to evaluate the independent effects of several factors, such as patient characteristics, CD history, ED complaints, and laboratory testing. Only 22% of the 183 ED visits with important ED APCT findings required invasive intervention. Laboratory tests: Positive predictive markers included ileocolon placement at diagnosis and C-reactive protein more than 50 mg/L, neutrophil count more than 75%, and platelet count more than 350×109/L. However, the likelihood of significant findings was decreased by smoking or ED complaints of fever or diarrhea. Researchers used the 7 most crucial indicators to design the Crohn Assessment Tool for CT Upon Hospitalization (CATCH) for ED practitioners. By using a rating system, it would have been possible to prevent 42% of the patients in their study from having unnecessary ED APCT while keeping track of those who required invasive intervention.

Source- journals.lww.com