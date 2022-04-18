For a study, the researchers sought to see how often Polysomnography (PSG) titration leads to changes in empirically prescribed positive airway pressure (PAP) and how medication adherence was affected before and after PSG titration. Between 2008 and 2012, a retrospective medical records review was done for children diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), prescribed PAP, and had a titration PSG. Researchers looked at demographic information, device kind, pressure settings, and adherence downloads. Adherence was measured before and after titration in general, and those who had therapeutic modifications after titration were compared to those who did not. A total of 121 people took part in the study. At the time of the diagnostic PSG, the median age was 11 years (interquartile range [IQR] 8–14). APAP was initially prescribed to most patients (106, or 88%). The median interval between the initial and follow-up PSG was 6.4 months (IQR 4.4–10.1). Following titration, most patients (94, 78%) had therapeutic modifications. Overall, the percentage of people who slept more than 4 hours per night did not rise significantly after titration (P=.47). The difference in adherence between individuals who had therapy improvements and those who did not (P=.26) was not statistically significant. For the majority of children, titration trials resulted in therapeutic adjustments. Adherence did not improve after the PSG titration. Adherence to therapy did not improve as a result of the changes. PSGs for titration might help to enhance empirically prescribed settings.

Source:rc.rcjournal.com/content/67/464