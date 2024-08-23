Pelvic Floor Disorders Following Radical Cystectomy in Women

Photo Credit: freepik

The following is a summary of “Radical Cystectomy in the Female Patient: The Pelvic Floor, Sexual Function, and Patient/Provider Education,” published in the August 2024 issue of Urology by Rapp et al.

Radical cystectomy in women has profound and multifaceted implications for the pelvic floor, often leading to significant challenges such as sexual dysfunction, pelvic organ prolapse, and other related disorders. The anatomical alterations resulting from this procedure can severely impact the quality of life, making it imperative to thoroughly understand the interplay between radical cystectomy and pelvic floor health. This narrative review delves into the complexities surrounding pelvic floor disorders in women post-radical cystectomy, shedding light on the current understanding of the anatomy involved, the incidence of these disorders, and the strategies available for their prevention.

The review emphasizes the importance of recognizing the detrimental effects that this surgery can have on pelvic floor function, with particular attention to the mechanisms underlying these changes and the subsequent development of associated conditions. Furthermore, the review highlights the critical need for comprehensive education for both healthcare providers and patients. For providers, a deep understanding of radical cystectomy’s anatomical and functional consequences is essential for delivering optimal care, guiding surgical decisions, and implementing effective preventive measures. For patients, education is vital to help them anticipate potential postoperative challenges, understand the risks, and engage in informed decision-making about their treatment options. The review calls for heightened awareness and proactive management of pelvic floor disorders in women undergoing radical cystectomy, advocating for a multidisciplinary approach that integrates surgical expertise, pelvic floor rehabilitation, and patient education.

Such an approach can significantly mitigate the adverse effects of the surgery, thereby improving long-term outcomes and enhancing the overall quality of life for female patients. This comprehensive review serves as a crucial resource for clinicians and surgeons, offering insights into the complexities of pelvic floor health in the context of radical cystectomy and underscoring the importance of continued research and education in this domain.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1078143924005465