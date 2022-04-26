In the study, all percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) operations performed in the Nationwide Inpatient Sample between October 2015 and December 2018 were reviewed retrospectively, stratified by immunosuppression status. The researchers used multivariable logistic regression models to look at the relationship between immunosuppression status and in-hospital results, expressed as an adjusted odds ratio (aOR) with 95% CIs, and predictors of mortality among patients with severe acquired immunosuppression. In a study of roughly 1.5 million PCI operations, it was discovered that about 4% of patients had developed immunosuppression as a result of the surgery. Chronic steroid use accounted for about half of the cohort who had acquired immunosuppression, with the rest distributed between hematologic cancer, solid organ active malignancy, and metastatic cancer. The latter group had the greatest rates of composite in-hospital mortality or stroke (9.3%). (mortality 7.5% and acute ischemic stroke 2.4%). In conclusion, immunosuppression was associated with an increased adjusted risk of adverse clinical outcomes, including mortality or stroke (aOR 1.11, 95% CI 1.06 to 1.15, p<0.001) and in-hospital mortality (aOR 1.21, 95% CI 1.13 to 1.29, p<0.001), with results varying depending on the cause of immunosuppression.

Source:www.ajconline.org/article/S0002-9149(22)00113-8/fulltext