In modern medicine, Complex High-risk but indicated Percutaneous coronary interventions (CHiPs) are more frequent. The population of Black, Asian, and other ethnic minorities (BAME) in Europe was growing. Using information from the BCIS (British Cardiovascular Intervention Society) registry, researchers performed a retrospective analysis of CHiP procedures on patients with stable angina (2006 to 2017). CHiP cases were discovered and divided into White and BAME groups based on ethnicity. The adjusted odds ratios (aORs) of in-hospital mortality, major bleeding, and major adverse cardiovascular and cerebral events (MACCEs) among BAME compared with Whites were then calculated using multivariable regression analysis and propensity score matching. Out of 424,290 procedure records, 105,949 (25.0%) were CHiP records (White 89,038 [84%], BAME 16,911 [16%]). Patients of color were younger (median 68.1 vs. 70.6 years). Prior percutaneous coronary intervention for complete chronic occlusion (31.9% vs. 32%) and prior coronary artery bypass surgery (33.4% vs. 38.3%) were general CHiP characteristics in both groups. Age 80 and older (23.6%) in White patients and significant vascular calcifications in BAME patients made up the third common factor (18.8%). Diabetes (41.1 vs 23.6%), hypertension (68 vs 66.5%), prior percutaneous coronary intervention (43.7 vs 37.6%), and prior myocardial infarction (44.9 vs 42.5%) were considerably more common in BAME patients (P<0.001 for all). The odds of mortality (aOR 1.1, 95% CI 0.8 to 1.5) and MACCE (aOR 1.0, 95% CI 0.8 to 1.1) were comparable between the groups. Bleeding probabilities were decreased in BAME (aOR 0.7, 95% CI 0.6 to 0.9). In conclusion, there were variations in CHiP practices between ethnic groups. The cardiometabolic profiles of BAME individuals were worse, and they were younger. BAME individuals had comparable mortality and MACCE rates compared to their White counterparts. The BAME group had a 30% decreased risk of bleeding.

Source – ajconline.org/article/S0002-9149(22)00400-3/fulltext