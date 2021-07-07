The use of the liver stiffness measurement and controlled attenuation parameter (CAP) is a helpful measuring technique for the evaluation of hepatic steatosis and fibrosis. While commonly used for adults in the assessment of juvenile non-alcoholic fatty hep diseases, nothing is known regarding TE performance and reproducibility (NAFLD). During the same visit, three successive Fibroscan exams, two from one expert operator and one from another new operator, were performed. The interoperation agreement was calculated using the coefficient of concordance correlation (CCC).

Inability of obtaining 10 accurate measures was classified as a failure and examination was deemed not trustworthy if the interquartile/median range of LSM were more than 30%. 51 youngsters have been recruited. The failed experts and rookie operators’ rates were 10 and 12%, whereas in 2 and 4% of patients incorrect readings were produced. For LSM and significant for CAP, the intra-operator agreement was virtually flawless. For lsm and moderate for the CAP values, the inter operator agreement was significant. There was a reversed connection between the inter operator agreement in LSM and CAP, however, although it did not alter considerably over time. This work has shown that TE is very dependable with a low failure, very reproducible with a high intra- and inter-operator reproductivity in evaluation of hepatic fibrosis and steatosis in children with NAFLD.

Reference: https://journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2021/03000/Performance_Characteristics,_Intra__and.19.aspx