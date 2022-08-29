Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) have increased risk of peripartum cardiovascular complications, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Salman Zahid, MD, and colleagues examined trends, outcomes, and predictors of cardiovascular complications associated with PCOS diagnosis during delivery hospitalizations. Approximately 71.4 million weighted hospitalizations for delivery were identified, 0.3% of which were among women with PCOS. During the study period, there was an increase in the prevalence of PCOS and of obesity among those with PCOS. Women with PCOS had increased prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and dyslipidemia and were older (median age, 31 vs 28). Compared with no PCOS, PCOS remained an independent predictor of cardiovascular complications, including pre-eclampsia, eclampsia, peripartum cardiomyopathy, and heart failure, after adjustment for age, race and ethnicity, comorbidities, insurance, and income. Increased length of stay (3 vs 2 days) and cost for delivery hospitalization ($4,901 vs $3,616) were seen among women with PCOS.