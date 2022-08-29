For a study, researchers sought to understand that despite the misconception that peritoneal metastasis (PM) is a less common pattern of spread, a sizable number of patients, regardless of the kind of underlying cancer, face the effects of PM every year. Contrary to other types of metastasis, PM symptoms were frequent at presentation or throughout therapy, which increased the complexity of care. Most of the 20th century was spent believing that treating PM was ineffectual due to the rarity of long-lasting symptom relief and life extension. Early attempts at chemotherapy and unsuccessful surgical therapies temporarily reduced symptoms. Notably, improved multimodal treatment options for patients with PM have been made possible by the ongoing development of better systemic therapy combinations, optimization of cytoreductive surgery (CRS), and careful investigation of the pairing of regional therapy—specifically, hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy—with CRS. The statistics defining the current strategy for tumors with a high frequency of PM, such as the appendix, colorectal, mesothelioma, and stomach malignancies, are extensively examined by the authors of this work. The authors also covered the emerging role of adding hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy to the well-established paradigm of CRS and systemic therapy for advanced ovarian cancer, along with the most recent clinical trials showing the effectiveness of poly(adenosine diphosphate ribose) polymerase maintenance therapy.

Source: acsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.3322/caac.21749