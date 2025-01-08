Platelet-Rich Plasma as Adjunctive Therapy for Chronic Post-Thoracotomy Pain

Photo Credit: JMrocek

The following is a summary of “Ultrasound-guided perineural intercostal autologous platelet-rich plasma in the treatment of chronic post-thoracotomy pain syndrome – A prospective case series,” published in the December 2024 issue of Pain by Gracia-Fabre et al.

Post-thoracotomy pain syndrome caused significant clinical management challenges due to its debilitating nature, and while current treatments included multimodal approaches, the efficacy of platelet-rich plasma for this condition remained unexplored.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the effectiveness of autologous platelet-rich plasma in alleviating chronic post-thoracotomy pain syndrome.

They recruited 10 patients with persistent thoracic post-surgical pain. Autologous platelet-rich plasma was administered through ultrasound-guided perineural intercostal injections. Pain intensity, opioid consumption, and QoL were evaluated before treatment and at 1 and 3 months after treatment.

The results showed a significant reduction in pain intensity after platelet-rich plasma treatment, with median Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) scores dropping from 8.5 to 3.0 at 1 month and 4.0 at 3 months. At 1 month, 90% of patients had a reduction in NRS scores surpassing the minimal clinically important difference (95% CI: 71%, 109%), a trend maintained at 3 months. Opioid consumption decreased, but not significantly. Improvements were also noted in the EQ-5D-3L index and visual analogue scale scores, reflecting better QoL post-treatment.

Investigators concluded the autologous platelet-rich plasma might have potential as the supplementary treatment option for chronic post-thoracotomy pain syndrome, although further studies with larger sample sizes and control groups were essential to confirm its effectiveness and refine its use.

