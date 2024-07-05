Polyvascular Atherosclerotic Disease: Inflammatory Risk and Clinical Outcomes in Patients Undergoing PCI

The following is a summary of “Inflammatory risk and clinical outcomes according to poly-vascular atherosclerotic disease status in patients undergoing PCI,” published in the June 2024 issue of Cardiology by Bay et al.

Elevated inflammatory markers like high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) and the presence of polyvascular atherosclerotic disease (PolyVD) increase the risk of complications after percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

Researchers investigated how PolyVD and hsCRP levels together influence patient outcomes following PCI.

They included patients who underwent PCI for chronic coronary disease at a tertiary center (January 2012 to February 2020) for analysis. The PolyVD was defined by a history of cerebrovascular and/or peripheral artery disease. Elevated HsCRP levels were determined as baseline concentrations > 3 mg/L. The primary outcome was major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), which included all-cause mortality, spontaneous MI, or target vessel revascularization (TVR).

The results showed 10,359 participants, 17.4% with PolyVD and 82.6% with the non-PolyVD subgroup. Patients with PolyVD had higher hsCRP levels than those without. Elevated hsCRP levels were observed in 33.6% of the PolyVD group, compared to 24.7% of the non-PolyVD group. Patients with both PolyVD and elevated hsCRP had significantly higher AE rates at 1-year follow-up than all other subgroups. Additionally, there was an independent association between elevated hsCRP and MACE within the PolyVD group but not in the non-PolyVD group.

Investigators identified an ongoing risk of complications after PCI in patients with PolyVD inflammation, suggesting the potential benefits of anti-inflammatory therapies in this specific group.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00392-024-02471-w