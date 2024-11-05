Postoperative Complications After Hysterectomy During COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo Credit: Hulko

The following is a summary of “Effects of Social Determinants of Health and Social Support on Surgical Outcomes Among Patients Undergoing Hysterectomy,” published in the October 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Hare et al.

Social determinants of health and social support can significantly influence surgical outcomes for patients undergoing hysterectomy.

Researchers conducted a prospective cohort study to evaluate surgical outcomes and associated factors in patients undergoing hysterectomy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They enrolled patients who underwent minimally invasive hysterectomy for benign reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic at 8 centers across the United States. Patients completed preoperative and postoperative surveys assessing mental health (PHQ-9), social support (MOS-SS), and socioeconomic status (Hollingshead Index). Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection rates and 30-day composite complication rates were categorized by Clavien-Dindo Grade. Analyzed bivariate associations of survey data with complications and used logistic regression to identify independent predictors of 30-day complications and their severity.

The results showed that complications occurred in 67 of 273 (24.5%) patients, with 88.1% classified as mild and 8 (11.9%) as severe. Only 3 patients (1.1%) tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection. Patients with severe complications demonstrated higher depression scores (P=.008) and lower social support scores (P=.09). Multivariate analysis indicated that increased social support was protective against severe complications (P=.02) while worsening depression scores were linked to more severe complications (P=.03).

They concluded that patients undergoing hysterectomy during the COVID-19 pandemic experienced a 24.5% complication rate, with lower social support and worsening mental health associated with adverse postoperative outcomes.

Source: journals.lww.com/greenjournal/abstract/9900/effects_of_social_determinants_of_health_and.1173.aspx