For a study, researchers sought to understand that PRAPARE is a well-liked social risk assessment tool. There hasn’t been any research to evaluate links between the outcomes of chronic diseases and the 22 PRAPARE social determinants of health (SDoH). At a health facility with federal designation, a cross-sectional PRAPARE screening of the adult population was conducted. Exploratory and confirmatory factor analyses were used to identify SDoH clusters and create cluster scores and SDoH overall risk ratings. Logistic regression was used to investigate the connections between cluster scores and uncontrolled diabetes and/or hypertension. About 11,773 adults participated in the survey, and 716 had only diabetes, 2,388 had only hypertension, 1,477 had both, and 7,192 had none. They found 3 composite SDoH clusters (social background, social insecurities, and insurance/employment) in addition to the 3 freestanding clusters (housing status, social isolation, poverty). Patients with diabetes who were at higher risk for uncontrolled diabetes were those with risky social backgrounds, social uncertainties, and insurance/employment situations. Patients with high blood pressure were more likely to have uncontrolled hypertension if they were vulnerable to social insecurities. Researchers showed the validity and dependability of PRAPARE by condensing the 22 PRAPARE SDoH into 3 composite clusters and 3 individual clusters. Uncontrolled diabetes and/or hypertension were positively correlated with the 3 composite clusters.

Source: jabfm.org/content/35/4/668