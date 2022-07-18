For a study, researchers sought to examine the relationship between protein expression and the likelihood of developing respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) and bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) by measuring plasma levels of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and several cytokines (interleukin [IL]-6, IL-8, IL-10) during the first week of life.

IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, and VEGF levels were assessed in plasma from preterm patients during their first week of life. Between April 2009 and April 2019, newborns were recruited from a single facility. The study’s eligibility criteria included being inborn, having a birth weight of fewer than 1,500 grams, and having a gestational age of fewer than 32 weeks at the time of delivery.

Lower plasma VEGF levels in preterm newborns were related to RDS diagnosis within the first week of life. Preterm babies with higher IL-6 and IL-8 levels in the first week of life were also more likely to be diagnosed with BPD. These indicators might aid in predicting respiratory morbidities in premature neonates during their initial hospitalization. Higher IL-6 and IL-8 plasma levels were linked to an increased risk and severity of BPD at 36 weeks postmenstrual age. VEGF, IL-6, IL-8, and IL-10 plasma levels acquired during the first week of life, on the other hand, were not linked with respiratory symptoms or acute care usage in young infants with BPD in the outpatient environment.

