Based on preliminary U.S. data, persons with underlying health conditions such as diabetes mellitus, chronic lung disease, and cardiovascular disease, appear to be at higher risk for severe COVID-19–associated disease than persons without these conditions.

Reported outcomes among COVID-19 patients of all ages, by hospitalization status, underlying health condition, and risk factor for severe outcome from respiratory infection — United States, February 12–March 28, 2020

Abbreviation: ICU = intensive care unit.

* Includes any of the following: asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and emphysema.

† For neurologic disorder, neurodevelopmental, and intellectual disability, the following information was specified: dementia, memory loss, or Alzheimer’s disease (17); seizure disorder (5); Parkinson’s disease (4); migraine/headache (4); stroke (3); autism (2); aneurysm (2); multiple sclerosis (2); neuropathy (2); hereditary spastic paraplegia (1); myasthenia gravis (1); intracranial hemorrhage (1); and altered mental status (1).

§ For other chronic disease, the following information was specified: hypertension (113); thyroid disease (37); gastrointestinal disorder (32); hyperlipidemia (29); cancer or history of cancer (29); rheumatologic disorder (19); hematologic disorder (17); obesity (17); arthritis, nonrheumatoid, including not otherwise specified (16); musculoskeletal disorder other than arthritis (10); mental health condition (9); urologic disorder (7); cerebrovascular disease (7); obstructive sleep apnea (7); fibromyalgia (7); gynecologic disorder (6); embolism, pulmonary or venous (5); ophthalmic disorder (2); hypertriglyceridemia (1); endocrine (1); substance abuse disorder (1); dermatologic disorder (1); genetic disorder (1).

¶ All listed chronic conditions, including other chronic disease, were marked as not present.

View or Download CDC’s MMR Report