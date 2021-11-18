In this research we see There is evidence showing that primary care, distinguished from specialized care, plays a special role in the health care system, which may help improve the accessibility of medical services, address health inequality and promote population health. Since primary care was introduced in 1961, there have been various ways of defining it. In the 1990s, Institute of Medicine Committee on the Future of Primary Care defined primary care: as ‘the provision of integrated, accessible health care service by clinicians who are accountable for addressing a large majority of personal health care needs, developing a sustained partnership with patients, and practising in the context of family and community’. Despite the various and changing definitions of primary care in different countries, there have been constant attributes of primary care, including first contact, continuity, comprehensiveness and coordination.

Owing to its characteristics, primary care is going to play an increasingly important role under the epidemiological transition from infectious diseases to non-communicable diseases and an increasing multi-morbidity, which requires comprehensive and long-term management and person-oriented care.

Reference link-https://academic.oup.com/fampra/article/38/2/121/5904787